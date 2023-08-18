Quavo Recruits Future, Young Thug & More For Glorious 'Rocket Power' Album

By Tony M. Centeno

August 18, 2023

Quavo
Photo: Getty Images

Quavo returns with a powerful collection of songs in honor of TakeOff.

On Friday, August 18, the Atlanta phenom delivered his long-awaited Rocket Power album via Quality Control. Quavo's second solo effort is a true tribute to his late nephew in every way. Take's spirit appears on each track from his two posthumous verses on "Patty Cake" and "Back Where It Begins" with Future to the majority of his uncle's incredible bars, in which he makes plenty of references to the fallen Migos rapper. In addition to new songs with Take, Quavo's new album also includes contributions from Young Thug, Hxncho, BabyDrill, Kenny Beats, Murda Beatz, Go Grizzly, DJ Durel, Wheezy, Bynx and more.

Right before the album dropped, Quavo dominated the Hayden Planetarium Dome at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City for his official album listening party. He debuted the album for the first time in public while images of the moon, stars and customized constellations that spelled out "Rocket Power" flashed in the huge domed screen behind him. At one point during the show, Quavo paid homage to TakeOff.

"If it wasn't for this man right here, we wouldn't be blessing the stage," Quavo said according to Complex. "We wouldn't be doing what we're supposed to be doing so it's only right that we got do this the right way. We powered up. I feel like I'm an instrument right here. It's like an out-of-body experience. I don't even know how I'm moving. I don't even know how I got through this process but I did it and I'm happy that y'all are here for me. Long live Rocket!"

Rocket Power comes less than a year after he and TakeOff dropped their joint album Only Builty For Infinity Links. Quavo's new LP is his latest solo project in five years. Back in 2018, he released his debut album Quavo Huncho.

Listen to Rocket Power below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

