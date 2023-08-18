Quavo Recruits Future, Young Thug & More For Glorious 'Rocket Power' Album

Right before the album dropped, Quavo dominated the Hayden Planetarium Dome at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City for his official album listening party. He debuted the album for the first time in public while images of the moon, stars and customized constellations that spelled out "Rocket Power" flashed in the huge domed screen behind him. At one point during the show, Quavo paid homage to TakeOff.



"If it wasn't for this man right here, we wouldn't be blessing the stage," Quavo said according to Complex. "We wouldn't be doing what we're supposed to be doing so it's only right that we got do this the right way. We powered up. I feel like I'm an instrument right here. It's like an out-of-body experience. I don't even know how I'm moving. I don't even know how I got through this process but I did it and I'm happy that y'all are here for me. Long live Rocket!"



Rocket Power comes less than a year after he and TakeOff dropped their joint album Only Builty For Infinity Links. Quavo's new LP is his latest solo project in five years. Back in 2018, he released his debut album Quavo Huncho.



Listen to Rocket Power below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

