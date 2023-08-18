Experience the unique allure of the "Crow's Nest Treehouse" nestled within El Mistico Ranch. The treehouse theme calls for a trip down memory lane.

This Airbnb gem, which is gaining attention for its panoramic vistas, offers a captivating stay for the traveler who appreciates beautiful aesthetics in order to feel at home.

The two-story haven, hosted by a Superhost, accommodates up to four guests in a one-bedroom, one-bath dwelling setup.

Bookings are for a minimum of $196 per night. For a two-night stay, it'll cost $225 per night for a total of $450. Fees are separate.

Set on the elevated expanse of a Nogal-based 30-acre ranch, the treehouse boasts an elevation of 7,400 feet above the high desert terrain. From its balcony, behold breathtaking views of the Lincoln National Forest and the sprawling surroundings in which guests can soak in the glory of morning sunrises and embrace the magic of stargazing nights.

Juniper trees and wildlife surround the property. It's possible to go hiking at the nearby Nogal Peak Crest Trail, elevated at 9,600 feet.

A mere 25 miles away, the village of Ruidoso beckons with its convenient dining and entertainment options, including an amusement park and a winery.

Parking is available at the home.

Furry friends are allowed to be brought during a stay, and a shared background for pets to enjoy is also available.