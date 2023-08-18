South Carolina Beach Among America's 10 Best Beaches To See The Sunrise

Anyone who has visited South Carolina's coast knows how beautiful the sight of the magnificent Atlantic Ocean can be, especially during a sunrise. One beach in the Palmetto State, however, was recognized as being one of the best places in the country to watch the sunrise.

HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list of the 10 best beaches in the U.S. to see the sunrise, analyzing reviews for TripAdvisor's 50 "Traveler's Favorite" beaches for every country to see what percentage mentioned the word "sunrise." While most of the list include breathtaking beaches in places like Hawaii and Florida, one in South Carolina earned a spot among the best.

Coligny Beach, found on South Carolina's Hilton Head Island, was named the tenth best beach in America to catch the sunrise, with 2.6% of reviews mentioning the word.

These are the 10 best U.S. beaches to catch the sunrise:

Driftwood Beach (Georgia) Ormond Beach (Florida) Shipwreck Beach (Hawaii) Beach at Daytona Beach (Florida) St. Augustine Beach (Florida) Jacksonville Beach (Florida) Tybee Island (Georgia) Sandbridge Beach (Virginia) Lanikai Beach (Hawaii) Coligny Beach (South Carolina)

In addition to Georgia's Driftwood Beach being named the best beach in the country to watch the sunrise, it was also recognized as being one one of the best in the world. Check out the full list at hawaiianislands.com to see more of the best beaches to watch the sunrise.