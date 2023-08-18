Teen Charged In Baltimore Block Party Shooting Was Wearing An Ankle Monitor

Authorities in Baltimore arrested a second teenager in connection with a shooting at a block party on July 2 that left two people dead and 28 injured.

Tristan Brian Jackson, 18, has been charged with dozens of crimes, including seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and seven counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Officials said that Jackson was wearing an ankle monitor from an unrelated juvenile case when he showed up at the Brooklyn Homes block party. Detectives were able to access GPS data from the ankle monitor to prove that Jackson was at the party when shots rang out. In addition, surveillance camera footage captured Jackson firing into a crowd of people who were running in the opposite direction.

"While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the families of all the victims and the Baltimore community," Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a statement.

Authorities previously arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting. The unidentified teen was charged with various firearms offenses but not with any acts of violence.

Investigators believe that there were at least three shooters.

"We will pursue this case with the utmost diligence, ensuring that all evidence is scrutinized and every legal avenue explored. Our message is clear: no act of terror will overshadow the strength and resilience of Baltimore or its residents," said State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates.