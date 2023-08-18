Tennessee Couple Missing For Nearly A Week After Alaska Birthday Vacation

A Tennessee couple has been missing in Alaska for nearly one week, according to the Fairbanks Police Department.

Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were celebrating Bare's 50th birthday during a two-day stay and scheduled to check out of their Airbnb on August 11 but never did. A dark blue Jeep Compass that the couple had rented was found abandoned at the Chena Hot Springs Resort last Saturday (August 12), the same day the couple was reported missing, according to Fairbanks Police.

“Neither Bare nor Hovsepian checked out of the Airbnb and their personal belongings were left on scene,” the department said.