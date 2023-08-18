Tennessee Couple Missing For Nearly A Week After Alaska Birthday Vacation

By Jason Hall

August 18, 2023

Photo: TikTok

A Tennessee couple has been missing in Alaska for nearly one week, according to the Fairbanks Police Department.

Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were celebrating Bare's 50th birthday during a two-day stay and scheduled to check out of their Airbnb on August 11 but never did. A dark blue Jeep Compass that the couple had rented was found abandoned at the Chena Hot Springs Resort last Saturday (August 12), the same day the couple was reported missing, according to Fairbanks Police.

“Neither Bare nor Hovsepian checked out of the Airbnb and their personal belongings were left on scene,” the department said.

***8/15/23 - Search and Rescue Update from Alaska State Troopers:...

Posted by Fairbanks Police Department on Saturday, August 12, 2023

The couple was last reported to be seen on a hiking trail at a popular Fairbanks resort on August 10. Hovsepian was described as being visually impaired and using a cane to walk at times, according to an Alaska State Troopers missing persons bulletin seeking assistance in the case.

Bare, a businessman, shared an eerie Facebook post about his trip on August 8, having previously acknowledged that he was going to Alaska for his 50th birthday.

I greatly appreciate all the web love for my B-day hurrah! Finally have a signal as we leave base camp tomorrow at 7:00...

Posted by Jonas Bare on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

"I'm not going to get lost like I did 10 years ago in Australia and Katoomba Range. If a Kodiak gets me, I'll consider that an honorable death," Bare wrote.

