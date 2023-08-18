The 'Most Beautiful' Airbnb In California

You deserve a vacation! And what better place to kick your feet up, relax, and enjoy local culture than at the best, most beautiful Airbnb in the entire state! While there are many nice properties to choose from when planning a trip with family and friends, only one stands out as the best option around, and we're here to help make your search easier. Be it views, luxurious features, or location, something about this Airbnb has captured the attention of travelers across the country. This particular property is praised for its cozy fireplace, and whirlpool bathtub among other amenities.

According to a list compiled by Architectural Digest, the best, most beautiful Airbnb in California is "Bit of Heaven" located in Big Bear. You can book this property for $328 a night!

Here's what Architectural Digest had to say about the best Airbnb rental in the entire state:

"This recently remodeled two-bedroom home is complete paradise. There’s an oversized fireplace, beautiful chandeliers, a whirlpool bathtub, and a gorgeous view of the trees all around. There’s a giant deck with a hot tub, a barbecue, and plenty of comfortable seating. It’s located minutes away from Moonridge Zoo, Bristlecone Trail, and Bear Mountain Ski Resort."

For a continued list of the best, most beautiful Airbnbs in each state visit architecturaldigest.com.