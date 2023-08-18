The 'Most Beautiful' Airbnb In Illinois

You deserve a vacation! And what better place to kick your feet up, relax, and enjoy local culture than at the best, most beautiful Airbnb in the entire state! While there are many nice properties to choose from when planning a trip with family and friends, only one stands out as the best option around, and we're here to help make your search easier. Be it views, luxurious features, or location, something about this Airbnb has captured the attention of travelers across the country. This particular property is constantly praised for its spacious interior, beautiful architectural design, and luxurious fireplace among other amenities. And booking it doesn't come cheap!

According to a list compiled by Architectural Digest, the best, most beautiful Airbnb in Illinois is the Northshore Mansion located in Chicago. You can book this Airbnb for $1,800 per night.

Here's what Architectural Digest had to say about the best Airbnb rental in the entire state:

"The Chicago area’s North Shore is home to this six-bedroom, eight-bath single-family home with a grand-entry iron staircase, a fireplace, and soaring ceilings that make the place feel pretty palatial."

For a continued list of the best, most beautiful Airbnbs in each state visit architecturaldigest.com.