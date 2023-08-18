The 'Most Beautiful' Airbnb In Nebraska

You deserve a vacation! And what better place to kick your feet up, relax, and enjoy local culture than at the best, most beautiful Airbnb in the entire state! While there are many nice properties to choose from when planning a trip with family and friends, only one stands out as the best option around, and we're here to help make your search easier. Be it views, luxurious features, or location, something about this Airbnb has captured the attention of travelers across the country. This particular property is constantly praised for its charming, "award-winning renovations" and luxuriously updated kitchen.

According to a list compiled by Architectural Digest, the best, most beautiful Airbnb in Nebraska is the Mini Mansion located in Omaha. You can book this Airbnb for $110 per night.

Here's what Architectural Digest had to say about the best Airbnb rental in the entire state:

"The red-trim exterior on this sage-green mansion is charming, but so is the top-to-bottom award-winning renovation, which added a yoga and an updated kitchen. Charm lies in the craftsmanship of custom woodwork as well as stained-glass and porthole windows."

For a continued list of the best, most beautiful Airbnbs in each state visit architecturaldigest.com.