TikTok Star Survives 80-Foot Fall Off Hawaii Cliff Onto Lava Rock

18-year-old TikTok star Caleb Coffee is lucky to be alive after falling 80 feet while hiking with some friends in Hawaii. The teen landed on lava rocks and had to be airlifted to the hospital.

No information was provided about where he was hiking and what caused him to lose his balance and fall.

"Sixty to 80 feet is … I can't even fathom that. I don't even remember. I just woke up, and I thought I was going to die. And then I didn't die, so thank you, God," he said in a TikTok video from the hospital.

"He has a small break in his neck (he has full motion in his toes and fingers). He has a broken femur (surgery placed a rod through it), 2 plates & 10 screws in his right elbow, a fractured left wrist, stitches in his forehead and lip," Caleb's father, Jason Coffee, wrote on his Instagram story. "He just had another MRI to take a closer look at his neck."

Luckily, doctors informed Caleb that his neck and spine were not broken in the fall.

His sister Peyton created a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of his medical bills.

"The medics have informed us more injuries will most likely pop up over the next few weeks," she wrote.

Coffee has amassed over 11 million followers by posting videos of himself and others doing crazy stunts and pranks. Coffee moved to Hawaii in May.

A video posted on Caleb's Tik Tok in July shows him doing a backflip into a stream, while another shows him jumping into a tree and doing pull-ups on a branch. Both videos have a warning label urging viewers not to attempt the stunts.