Here's Every Place That's Closed Because Of Hurricane Hilary

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

August 20, 2023

Palm Tree Blowing In Hurricane Winds
Photo: Getty Images

Cancellations across Southern California have been announced in the wake of Hurricane Hilary's takeover.

Read on to find out what events are no longer taking place and what venues are currently closed as the storm approaches.

  • CicLAvia, the "Koreatown meets Hollywood" scheduled event for Sunday, has been cancelled since Friday.
  • The Festival of Arts, Long Beach will pause its Fine Arts Show for the time being. Sunday and Monday's Pageant of the Masters performances will be delayed.
  • According to the Sierra Madre Police Department, the Bailey Canyon Trail and Mount Wilson Trail will be closed to hikers starting on Saturday night.
  • All Hollywood Bowl concerts will be postponed until August 28. My Morning Jacket was on the calendar to play at the venue on Sunday.
  • Gloria Molina Grand Park's Sunday Session is taking place virtually from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • The Los Angeles County Park System will not be accessible to guests on Sunday and Monday. Building and facilities will not be open as well.
  • Two acts, rap artist Michael Franti and metal band Spearhead's planned Sunday concert at The Greek Theatre will not continue until Sept. 15.
  • A Guatemalan music concert at Levitt Pavilion in McArthur Park featuring Sara Curruchich, DJ Boris and Los Chapincitos Los Angeles has been canceled.
  • Manhattan Beach is skipping its 5 p.m. Sunday Concerts in the Park: The Kings of 88.
  • For Major League Baseball, the Dodgers, Angels and Padres all had Sunday games, but have since been moved to Saturday.
  • For Major League Soccer, the Los Angeles Football Club versus Colorado Rapids game for Sunday has been pushed back to Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Galaxy versus Real Salt Lake at Dignity Health Sports Park game has been rescheduled for October 14.
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.