Here's Every Place That's Closed Because Of Hurricane Hilary
By Sherah Janay Ndjongo
August 20, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
Cancellations across Southern California have been announced in the wake of Hurricane Hilary's takeover.
Read on to find out what events are no longer taking place and what venues are currently closed as the storm approaches.
- CicLAvia, the "Koreatown meets Hollywood" scheduled event for Sunday, has been cancelled since Friday.
- The Festival of Arts, Long Beach will pause its Fine Arts Show for the time being. Sunday and Monday's Pageant of the Masters performances will be delayed.
- According to the Sierra Madre Police Department, the Bailey Canyon Trail and Mount Wilson Trail will be closed to hikers starting on Saturday night.
- All Hollywood Bowl concerts will be postponed until August 28. My Morning Jacket was on the calendar to play at the venue on Sunday.
- Gloria Molina Grand Park's Sunday Session is taking place virtually from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Los Angeles County Park System will not be accessible to guests on Sunday and Monday. Building and facilities will not be open as well.
- Two acts, rap artist Michael Franti and metal band Spearhead's planned Sunday concert at The Greek Theatre will not continue until Sept. 15.
- A Guatemalan music concert at Levitt Pavilion in McArthur Park featuring Sara Curruchich, DJ Boris and Los Chapincitos Los Angeles has been canceled.
- Manhattan Beach is skipping its 5 p.m. Sunday Concerts in the Park: The Kings of 88.
- For Major League Baseball, the Dodgers, Angels and Padres all had Sunday games, but have since been moved to Saturday.
- For Major League Soccer, the Los Angeles Football Club versus Colorado Rapids game for Sunday has been pushed back to Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Galaxy versus Real Salt Lake at Dignity Health Sports Park game has been rescheduled for October 14.