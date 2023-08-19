San Diegans are facing the arrival of Category 2 tropical storm Hurricane Hilary. On Thursday night, the pivotal hurricane in California's history was predicted to be a Category 4 storm before dropping down to Category 3, then eventually its current status.

Depending on which area of town one lives in, anywhere from two to 10 inches of rainfall is expected. Furthermore, winds of up to 73 mph, potential mudslides and flash floods are anticipated from Sunday to Monday. Hurricane Hilary's strongest impact is likely to be felt between Sunday morning and Sunday night.

Mayor Todd Gloria of San Diego addressed residents on Saturday afternoon at the U.S. Coast Guard San Diego to discuss storm preparations.

During the conference, Gloria emphasized not driving in designated flood zone spots, charging necessary electronic devices and removing all traces of dirt from gutters and storm drains.

Temporary flooding and trees and branches which have fallen and blocked roads and pathways will be attended to by Storm Patrol committees.

According to Gloria, the unhoused will remain protected as well. 192 shelter beds are available at four locations.

Gloria reiterated his dedication to safety to his city's residents,

"I want to say rest assured that our city crews and first responders are ready to respond to the impacts and emergencies that will come, and we appreciate you doing your part to make sure we can all stay safe together."