Miley Cyrus & Selena Gomez React To Releasing New Music On The Same Day
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 19, 2023
Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez are just as excited as we are about their upcoming singles. After fans on Twitter pointed out that the Disney Channel alums had just announced their highly-anticipated new songs within an hour of each other and that they were to be released on the same day, Friday, August 25th, both stars took to social media to share their reactions.
"@selenagomez and I are both dropping our new SINGLEs SOON….. I SAY WE #USEDTOBEYOUNG," Miley wrote referencing the titles of her new song "Used To Be Young" and Selena's song "Single Soon." Miley's reaction also came with a blast from the past as her quote tweet included a clip of her and Selena acting on an episode of Hannah Montana.
.@selenagomez and I are both dropping our new SINGLEs SOON…..— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 18, 2023
I SAY WE #USEDTOBEYOUNG. https://t.co/KREFoDpnXM
After Miley's shout-out, Selena took to her Instagram Story to share her own reaction. "Miley Cyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day. We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG," she wrote underneath the same clip from Hannah Montana. "Excited for August 25th!!!"
Selenators got the good news on Thursday, August 17th, that they would finally be getting new music from Selena after a long wait. "Y'all have been asking for new music for a while," she wrote on the announcement post. "Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer."
As for Miley, "Used To Be Young" comes just months after she released her latest album Endless Summer Vacation.