Miley Cyrus & Selena Gomez React To Releasing New Music On The Same Day

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez are just as excited as we are about their upcoming singles. After fans on Twitter pointed out that the Disney Channel alums had just announced their highly-anticipated new songs within an hour of each other and that they were to be released on the same day, Friday, August 25th, both stars took to social media to share their reactions.

"@selenagomez and I are both dropping our new SINGLEs SOON….. I SAY WE #USEDTOBEYOUNG," Miley wrote referencing the titles of her new song "Used To Be Young" and Selena's song "Single Soon." Miley's reaction also came with a blast from the past as her quote tweet included a clip of her and Selena acting on an episode of Hannah Montana.