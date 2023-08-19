MLB Player's Wife Revealed Amid Rumored Relationships With Underage Girls

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco's wife has been publicly revealed amid allegations of improper relationships with multiple underage girls against the former All-Star.

Franco, 22, has reportedly been married to Rachelly Paulino, 21, his childhood sweetheart form the Dominican Republic, since 2021 and the two share two sons, according to Daily Mail. The couple's current standing is not clear amid the ongoing allegations against Franco.

On Thursday (August 17), a source close to Major League Baseball's investigation into Franco told MLB insider Héctor Gómez that Franco's career is likely over.

"A person very close to the investigations into the case of Wander Franco: 'It will be very unlikely that Wander Franco will play in MLB again, judging by the results of the investigations that are currently being carried out, which directly commit him to the accusations against him,'" Gómez wrote.

A complaint against Franco was filed by a 17-year-old girl in his native Dominican Republic in July, the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported on Tuesday (August 14).