Update On Tennessee Couple Missing On Alaska Trip

A Tennessee couple that was reported missing on their Alaskan vacation was located more than a week later.

Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were spotted by a hiker in the woods in Fairbanks eight days after they were reported missing. The couple was reported to have gotten lost on what was intended to be a brief hike, according to Bare's uncle, who spoke to the New York Post on the condition of anonymity and said he believes they became dazed and confused after being stuck in the sunlight for extended periods of time.

“They were lost, I’m sure, and disoriented or else they would have been out of there,” he said.

Bare's daughter told the Post that her father and Hovsepian received treatment at a hospital, however, their condition and potential injuries were not made clear to the newspaper.

The couple was reported to have last been seen on a hiking trail at a popular Fairbanks resort on August 10 prior to their disappearance. Hovsepian was described as being visually impaired and using a cane to walk at times, according to an Alaska State Troopers missing persons bulletin seeking assistance in the case.

Bare, a businessman, shared an eerie Facebook post about his trip on August 8, having previously acknowledged that he was going to Alaska for his 50th birthday.