Hilary Downgraded To Tropical Storm

Hilary was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm as it moved just off the west coast of Baja California, the National Hurricane Center announced Sunday (August 20) morning.

"The government of Mexico has discontinued the Hurricane Watch and downgraded the Hurricane Warning to a Tropical Storm Warning for the Baja California Peninsula," the National Hurricane Center stated. "The government of Mexico has discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning south of Puerto San Andresito on the west coast and south of Loreto on the east coast of the Baja California Peninsula.

Tropical Storm Hilary is expected to bring potentially "life-threatening" flash flooding to areas of California that typically aren't known for rainfall, the National Weather Service announced in an advisory on Sunday. Tens of millions were placed under a tropical storm warning Sunday as the current Category 1 hurricane moves toward southern California with expected heavy rain.

Strong winds could lead to down trees and power lines, while mudslides and debris flows could be present in drier areas, the National Weather Service stated. Large swells with dangerous surf and strong rip currents are also possible at sea as all state beaches from the U.S.-Mexico border to Bolsa Chica near the southern boundary of Los Angeles County were shut down by California State Parks as a precaution.

State parks along the expected path of Hurricane Hilary are also expected to be closed as of Sunday and/or Monday (August 21). San Diego County declared a state of emergency early Sunday morning ahead of the expected storms.

Hurricane Hilary had previously registered as a Category 4 before being downgraded to a Category 1 Saturday (August 19) night and is expected to weaken to a tropical storm before reaching the United States. Southern California has not had a tropical storm make landfall since 1939.