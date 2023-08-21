3 Dead, 6 Hurt In Mass Shooting At Seattle Hookah Lounge

Three people are dead and six were left injured following a mass shooting at a Seattle hookah lounge over the weekend. Seattle Police responded to several 911 calls around 4:30 a.m. Sunday (August 20) at a business in the 2200 block of Rainier Avenue South, according to a news release.

Officers said they arrived on the scene and found three victims with gunshot wounds, performing life-saving measures on them until Seattle Fire Department medics pulled up. Police also got dispatch reports of other people being transported to Harborview Medical Center.

SPD confirmed a 22-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene, and a 30-year-old woman died after she was taken to Harborview. Another victim, a 23-year-old man, is in critical condition as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday. According to KING 5, the ages of the victims in stable condition range from 21 to 38.

Police revealed during a press briefing that five guns were recovered from the crime scene. SPD's Homicide Unit will be leading the investigation.

No word on potential suspects as of Monday morning (August 21).

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said during the briefing that there has been a drop in shootings in the city this summer. He also emphasized a trend he described as "unacceptable," where there's been a spike in the number of shots fired during each shooting. The police chief noted city officials are working on cracking down on this issue.

"You see the families that are impacted by this violence,” Diaz said, per KOMO. "We are seeing more rounds being fired and that is where the trauma occurs. Also, what we’re trying to figure out: how do we stop this? How do we make our communities safer?"