AP Preseason All-American Team Revealed

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams was among the players selected to the Associated Press preseason All-America team for the upcoming 2023 college football season, which was announced on Monday (August 20).

Williams, who transferred to USC from Oklahoma last offseason, threw for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions on 333 of 500 passing, as well as recording 382 yards and 10 touchdowns on 109 rushing attempts, having been selected as a unanimous All-American last season. The junior enters the 2023 season with expectations for a repeat performance as the nation's top quarterback, having been selected to the AP preseason All-America first-team.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, and Michigan running back Blake Corum were also among returning first-team All-Americans selected to the first-team preseason list.

The full list of the AP preseason All-America team is included below:

First-team offense

Quarterback- Caleb Williams (USC)

Running backs- Blake Corum (Michigan); Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss)

(Ole Miss) Wide receivers- Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State); Rome Odunze (Washington); Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State)

(Washington); (Ohio State) Tight end- Brock Bowers (Georgia)

(Georgia) Tackles- Joe Alt (Notre Dame); Olu Fashanu (Penn State)

(Notre Dame); (Penn State) Guards- Cooper Beebe (Kansas State); Zak Zinter (Michigan)

(Kansas State); (Michigan) Center- Sedrick Van Pran (Georgia)

(Georgia) All-purpose player- Travis Hunter (Colorado)

(Colorado) Kicker- Joshua Karty (Stanford)

First-team defense

Edge rushers- Jared Verse (Florida State); Bralen Trice (Washington)

(Florida State); (Washington) Interior linemen- Jer'Zhan Newton (Illinois); Dontay Corleone (Cincinnati)

(Illinois); (Cincinnati) Linebackers- Harold Perkins (LSU); Jamon Dumas-Johnson (Georgia); Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State)

(LSU); (Georgia); (Ohio State) Cornerbacks- Kool-aid McKinstry (Alabama); Kalen King (Penn State)

(Alabama); (Penn State) Safeties- Kam Kinchens (Miami); Malaki Starks (Georgia)

(Miami); (Georgia) Defensive back- Cooper DeJean (Iowa)

(Iowa) Punter- Tory Taylor (Iowa)

Second-team offense

Quarterback- Drake Maye (North Carolina)

(North Carolina) Running backs- Raheim Sanders (Arkansas); Braelon Allen (Wisconsin)

(Arkansas); (Wisconsin) Wide receivers- Xavier Worthy (Texas); Malik Nabers (LSU); Jacob Cowing (Arizona)

(Texas); (LSU); (Arizona) Tight end- Oronde Gadsden (Syracuse)

(Syracuse) Tackles- JC Latham (Alabama); Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas)

(Alabama); (Texas) Guards- Donovan Jackson (Ohio State); Christian Mahogany (Boston College)

(Ohio State); (Boston College) Center- Zach Frazier (West Virginia)

(West Virginia) All-purpose player- Will Shipley (Clemson)

(Clemson) Kicker- John Hoyland (Wyoming)

Second-team defense