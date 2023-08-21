“Standing over everybody. I’m ready for whatever come with this s**t. It’s okay. Don’t feel sorry for me. I’m not gonna feel sorry for nobody. Only God knows.”



“Gon’ make sure they feel me, I promise," he continued. "Life will never be the same. But God got me. I’m the strongest man in the world.”



Benson was the third brother Blac Youngsta has lost in recent years. Back in 2016, the Collective Music Group rapper opened up about his little brother Ronnie B, who was also shot and killed. Three years later, his other young brother, who went by the name Heavy Camp TD, was fatally shot in Miami in 2019.



As of this report, there hasn't been any arrests made in Benson's murder. Rest in peace to Tomanuel Benson and our condolences go out to Blac Youngsta and his family.