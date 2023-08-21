Blac Youngsta Mourns The Loss Of His Younger Brother: 'I Love You'
By Tony M. Centeno
August 21, 2023
Blac Youngsta is mourning the loss of his younger brother after he was shot and killed in their hometown of Memphis.
On Sunday, August 20, the Blac Sheep artist confirmed his brother, identified as Tomanuel Benson, was the man who was murdered during a shoot-out in South Memphis. The incident occurred on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. near a Valero-BP gas station after shots rang out from a passing vehicle. Benson was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Youngsta hit up his Instagram Story and reacted to the horrible news.
“I love you, baby brother, rest up," he wrote. "I’m gon’ make the world pay, I swear to God. Nobody safe.”
“Standing over everybody. I’m ready for whatever come with this s**t. It’s okay. Don’t feel sorry for me. I’m not gonna feel sorry for nobody. Only God knows.”
“Gon’ make sure they feel me, I promise," he continued. "Life will never be the same. But God got me. I’m the strongest man in the world.”
Benson was the third brother Blac Youngsta has lost in recent years. Back in 2016, the Collective Music Group rapper opened up about his little brother Ronnie B, who was also shot and killed. Three years later, his other young brother, who went by the name Heavy Camp TD, was fatally shot in Miami in 2019.
As of this report, there hasn't been any arrests made in Benson's murder. Rest in peace to Tomanuel Benson and our condolences go out to Blac Youngsta and his family.