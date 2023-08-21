Bobby Brown, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones & More Party At Angie's Summer BBQ

Everyone had plenty of drinks to choose from like D'Ussé Cognac as well as numerous options for food. Fans got to dance, play games and turn up on the boardwalk. Meanwhile back on stage, Lola Brooke came through to deliver her popular hit "Don't Play With It." While she was in the building, the Brooklyn native had to give Angie the flowers she deserves.



"I love you so much!" Brooke shouted in to the mic. "You deserve everything! Thank you for having me forreal. This lady always supports me. You're so beautiful, you beautiful soul. Again, thank you for having me."