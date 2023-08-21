Bobby Brown, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones & More Party At Angie's Summer BBQ
By Tony M. Centeno
August 21, 2023
Angie Martinez always brings out the stars to her famed summer BBQ.
On Saturday, August 19, the Power 105.1 host partied with the hottest artists in the business and her fans at Angie's Summer BBQ at the Brooklyn Boardwalk. The legendary Bobby Brown was in the building not only as a special guest but also to provide hot meals from Bobby Brown Foods. The pre-game were curated by Nyla Symone, DJ Will, Prostyle and DJ Self before artists like Coco Jones, Kaliii, Byron Messia, Nems and more hit the stage. Coco Jones slayed the BBQ with an a capella version of her classic "ICU."
Everyone had plenty of drinks to choose from like D'Ussé Cognac as well as numerous options for food. Fans got to dance, play games and turn up on the boardwalk. Meanwhile back on stage, Lola Brooke came through to deliver her popular hit "Don't Play With It." While she was in the building, the Brooklyn native had to give Angie the flowers she deserves.
"I love you so much!" Brooke shouted in to the mic. "You deserve everything! Thank you for having me forreal. This lady always supports me. You're so beautiful, you beautiful soul. Again, thank you for having me."
There were plenty of notable moments that went down at Angie's BBQ. Kaliii performed all her hits while Coco Jones got some dope art from a fan. The mayor of Coney Island a.k.a Nems dropped by to show Angie some love. Later on, Biggie Smalls' kids CJ Wallace and Tyanna Wallace plus Lil Cease of Junior M.A.F.I.A also both pulled up to the function. Angie made sure to recognize both Tyanna and Cease's birthdays, which were within a week of each other.
Other artists like Tina f.k.a HoodCelebrityy and more also came through to perform. See what else went down at Angie's Summer BBQ below.