Colorado Restaurant Crowned Best Steakhouse In The State

Steakhouses are some of the most iconic types of restaurants to visit. Known for their outstanding service, comfortable atmosphere, and of course, the divine steak dinners, America is full of establishments dedicated to cooking the juiciest cuts of steak to perfection.

If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind steakhouse, Mashed revealed the best one in every state. The website states, "We researched to find the best steakhouse in each state in the country by sifting through reviews, accolades, and recommendations from various sources. It comes as no surprise that most of these steakhouses have only one location."

Shanahan's Steakhouse was named Colorado's top steakhouse! Here's why it was chosen:

"If anyone knows what it takes to fill the tummy of someone with a ravenous hunger, it's a football coach. Former Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan is one of the individuals behind Shanahan's Steakhouse. While the exterior of this restaurant looks modern, the food has an old-timey goodness that has resulted in a plethora of excellent reviews. If prime rib is your thing, head to Shanahan's Steakhouse on Sunday or Monday. On your way out, be sure to take a photo with the two Super Bowl trophies Mike Shanahan won as the coach of the Broncos."