Drake Scolds Fan After He Caught A Book That Was Thrown At Him

“You lucky I’m quick," Drake said while pointing at the fan. "Would’ve had to beat your ass if that hit me in the face."



Drake published the poetry book back in June. The collaborative effort with Kenza Samir is full of rhymes that may appear on his upcoming album For All The Dogs. The book was a lot more dense than the assortment of bras fans have been throwing at Drake throughout his tour. While he's received underwear of all shapes and sizes, Drizzy recently got the largest bra anyone had ever seen. The massive brassiere was actually a gag gift from his dad Dennis Graham, who apparently wanted to make his son laugh during his show.



"Dad's wishing 'BIG' things for you, I love you and making sure you're breastfed correctly!" Graham wrote on the card attached to the bra.



Drake's latest incident is just another example of an unruly fan who felt compelled to throw an item an artist while they perform. While the Canadian rapper hasn't suffered serious injuries thus far, Bebe Rexha, an artist who was hit in the face by a fan's cell phone earlier this year, needed three stitches above her eye.

