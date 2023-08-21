Florida Restaurant Crowned Best Steakhouse In The State

By Zuri Anderson

August 21, 2023

Juicy steak medium rare beef with spices on wooden board on table
Photo: Sergey Nazarov / iStock / Getty Images

Steakhouses are some of the most iconic types of restaurants to visit. Known for their outstanding service, comfortable atmosphere, and of course, the divine steak dinners, America is full of establishments dedicated to cooking the juiciest cuts of steak to perfection.

If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind steakhouse, Mashed revealed the best one in every state. The website states, "We researched to find the best steakhouse in each state in the country by sifting through reviews, accolades, and recommendations from various sources. It comes as no surprise that most of these steakhouses have only one location."

Linda's La Cantina Steakhouse was named Florida's top steakhouse! Here's why it was chosen:

"Linda's La Cantina Steakhouse is a unique restaurant with a long and eventful history in the Orlando area. While it may look like a cafeteria when you first enter the building, there's no cafeteria food sold here — only seriously amazing steak and other items that will make your mouth water with delight. While everything on their relatively simple menu is worth ordering, it's the La Cantina Large T-Bone that is the cream of the crop. Although Disney World has some quality restaurants, Linda's La Cantina Steakhouse is where the real magic is found."

You can find this restaurant at 4721 E. Colonial Dr. in Orlando.

Still hungry? Check out the full list on mashed.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.