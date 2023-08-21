Florida Restaurant Crowned Best Steakhouse In The State

Steakhouses are some of the most iconic types of restaurants to visit. Known for their outstanding service, comfortable atmosphere, and of course, the divine steak dinners, America is full of establishments dedicated to cooking the juiciest cuts of steak to perfection.

If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind steakhouse, Mashed revealed the best one in every state. The website states, "We researched to find the best steakhouse in each state in the country by sifting through reviews, accolades, and recommendations from various sources. It comes as no surprise that most of these steakhouses have only one location."

Linda's La Cantina Steakhouse was named Florida's top steakhouse! Here's why it was chosen:

"Linda's La Cantina Steakhouse is a unique restaurant with a long and eventful history in the Orlando area. While it may look like a cafeteria when you first enter the building, there's no cafeteria food sold here — only seriously amazing steak and other items that will make your mouth water with delight. While everything on their relatively simple menu is worth ordering, it's the La Cantina Large T-Bone that is the cream of the crop. Although Disney World has some quality restaurants, Linda's La Cantina Steakhouse is where the real magic is found."