Florida Woman Accused Of Pouring Roach Spray Into Man's Drink
By Zuri Anderson
August 21, 2023
A Florida woman is facing charges after authorities said she poured raid spray into a man's drink. The Volusia Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Veronica Cline, of DeLeon Springs, after they tracked her down with a K-9 unit, according to a Facebook statement.
Deputies responded to a home on Wheeler Street in DeLeon Springs around 4:30 a.m. Friday (August 18) and spoke with the victim, who's the father of Cline's child, an arrest affidavit obtained by WKMG reads. According to the victim, Cline was on her way home from a bar when she called and asked him to keep drinking with her.
The victim said he had two beverages before he started feeling sick, the sheriff's office states. That's when Cline revealed to him she spiked both his drinks with Raid, per the affidavit.
After vomiting for about 30 minutes, the victim managed to call for help but fell ill again while speaking with deputies, according to officials. Deputies said he was later taken to a hospital for treatment. No word on his condition as of Monday morning (August 21).
Since Cline wasn't inside the house when the cops arrived, they deployed a K-9 unit to locate her taken into custody without incident. VSO also shared body camera footage of her arrest, where the K-9 found the 29-year-old hiding in some thick foliage.
Cline was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond on a charge of poisoning food or drink.
