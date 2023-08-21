Gunplay Arrested For Allegedly Pointing A Weapon At His Wife & Baby

"To summarize last night event," she wrote. "I asked Richard to quiet down as he scared the baby sleeping by yelling playing call of duty. He started going off on me for asking him to be quiet. I tried to collect a bag so my daughter and I can go to a room while he sobers up. He didn't want us to leave and things went left fast."



Vonshae also said that she and her daughter are safe and the weapon Gunplay allegedly pointed at them was confiscated by police. She also plans to file for divorce from Gunplay.



This is the latest altercation Gunplay has been involved in within the past few weeks. Following his birthday party last month, Gunplay got into a shouting match with a Miami DJ after he played 50 Cent's "I Smell P***y" during his birthday after-party. After video of the incident went viral, Gunplay issued an apology to the DJ and the venue's owners.