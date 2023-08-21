Here's The Top Lake Destination In Colorado

Taking a trip to a lake is one of the more peaceful getaways you can experience. From swimming and sunbathing to fishing and other aquatic adventures, there's no shortage of things to do nor scenic lakes to check out across America. That's not even touching on the gorgeous natural landscapes you get to see, ranging from majestic mountains and stunning waterfalls to the comforting embrace of a surrounding forest.

If you're thinking about visiting a lake sometime soon, Travel Pulse rounded up the best lake destination in every state. The list ranges from tucked-away bodies of water, under-the-radar spots, popular hangouts, and everything in between.

According to writers, Maroon Lake is Colorado's best pick! Here's why:

"You can most definitely find elevated boating experiences on Blue Mesa and Lake Granby, but head into mountains near Aspen for a lake that will truly take your breath away. Maroon Lake is famous for the fact that it reflects the Maroon Bells mountains and when you’re sitting on the shore looking up at those peaks, you’ll find yourself experiencing a true Rocky Mountain high."