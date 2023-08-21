Here's The Top Lake Destination In Florida

Taking a trip to a lake is one of the more peaceful getaways you can experience. From swimming and sunbathing to fishing and other aquatic adventures, there's no shortage of things to do nor scenic lakes to check out across America. That's not even touching on the gorgeous natural landscapes you get to see, ranging from majestic mountains and stunning waterfalls to the comforting embrace of a surrounding forest.

If you're thinking about visiting a lake sometime soon, Travel Pulse rounded up the best lake destination in every state. The list ranges from tucked-away bodies of water, under-the-radar spots, popular hangouts, and everything in between.

According to writers, Lake Okeechobee is Florida's best pick! Here's why:

"They don't call it 'Florida's Inland Sea' for nothing, as this sprawling body of water is the second largest freshwater lake entirely within the Lower 48. How big? Big enough that you won't be able to see land on the other side of the lake when standing on the shore. Fish, boat or just spot wildlife year-round at this marvel of Mother Nature."