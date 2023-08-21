Hilary Now A Post-Tropical Cyclone; 25 Million Still Under Flood Warnings

Hilary is now a post-tropical cyclone, but 25 million people are still under flood warnings as it continues to move through the southwestern United States, according to the National Hurricane Center via CNN.

The storm no longer possesses sufficient tropical characteristics but is still capable of producing heavy rains and high winds, which are currently estimated to be at 35 MPH in central Nevada.

"Across the southwestern US, the ongoing and historic amount of rainfall is expected to cause life-threatening to locally catastrophic flash, urban, and arroyo flooding including landslides, mudslides, and debris flows today," the National Hurricane Center said. "Localized flooding impacts, some significant, are also expected across northern portions of the Intermountain West into Tuesday morning."

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported to have hit Ventura County on Sunday (August 20) as Hilary moved closer to California. The earthquake was reported to have centered near Ojai and was followed by a series of aftershocks, the largest of which measured at a magnitude of 3.6. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in relation to the earthquake, which was reported to be felt by social media users across Los Angeles and Riverside counties, according to ABC7.com.

Tens of millions were placed under a tropical storm warning Sunday as the tropical storm moves toward southern California with expected heavy rain. Strong winds could lead to down trees and power lines, while mudslides and debris flows could be present in drier areas, the National Weather Service stated.

Large swells with dangerous surf and strong rip currents were also expected at sea as all state beaches from the U.S.-Mexico border to Bolsa Chica near the southern boundary of Los Angeles County were shut down by California State Parks as a precaution. State parks along the expected path of Hurricane Hilary are also expected to be closed as of Sunday and/or Monday (August 21). San Diego County declared a state of emergency early Sunday morning ahead of the expected storms.

Hilary had previously registered as a Category 4 hurricane before being downgraded to a Category 1 Saturday (August 19) night and weakened to a tropical storm before reaching the United States. Southern California hadn't had a tropical storm make landfall since 1939.