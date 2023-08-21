Kindergartner Let Off At Wrong Bus Stop, Strangers Returned Him To School

A Texas mother is demanding answers after her son was dropped off at the wrong bus stop after his first day of kindergarten. Nadine Penn was eagerly waiting at the bus stop for her son CJ to return home from his first day at Faldyn Elementary School in Katy, Texas, but when the bus arrived, he was not there.

To make matters worse, Penn said the bus driver didn't seem overly concerned that her son was missing.

"I got on the bus and asked [the bus driver], 'Are you letting the kindergartners off the bus without a parent?' She said, 'No, I ensure you I don't do that.' And I said, 'Okay, well, my son's not here,' and she said, 'Well, that's all the kids,' and she just drove away; she didn't call anyone or anything," Penn told KTXH.

Penn rushed to the school to find answers about what happened to her son and met another parent who was also looking for their child.

About an hour later, Penn received a call from her son's teacher saying that another family dropped the boy off at school. She said that CJ told her that he wandered around the neighborhood before approaching a family and telling them that he was lost.

"He said he walked up to the people's car, and they rolled the window down, and he told the dad, I'm lost," Penn explained.

While Penn is glad her son is safe, she wants to know why he was let off at the wrong stop but has been stonewalled by school officials.

"I don't have answers. I still don't know what the reason was. I don't have any statements from them, it's frustrating," she said.

The school district has not commented on the incident.