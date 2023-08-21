Kindergartner Let Off At Wrong Bus Stop, Strangers Returned Him To School

By Bill Galluccio

August 21, 2023

School bus with stop sign activated
Photo: SDI Productions / iStock / Getty Images

A Texas mother is demanding answers after her son was dropped off at the wrong bus stop after his first day of kindergarten. Nadine Penn was eagerly waiting at the bus stop for her son CJ to return home from his first day at Faldyn Elementary School in Katy, Texas, but when the bus arrived, he was not there.

To make matters worse, Penn said the bus driver didn't seem overly concerned that her son was missing.

"I got on the bus and asked [the bus driver], 'Are you letting the kindergartners off the bus without a parent?' She said, 'No, I ensure you I don't do that.' And I said, 'Okay, well, my son's not here,' and she said, 'Well, that's all the kids,' and she just drove away; she didn't call anyone or anything," Penn told KTXH.

Penn rushed to the school to find answers about what happened to her son and met another parent who was also looking for their child.

About an hour later, Penn received a call from her son's teacher saying that another family dropped the boy off at school. She said that CJ told her that he wandered around the neighborhood before approaching a family and telling them that he was lost.

"He said he walked up to the people's car, and they rolled the window down, and he told the dad, I'm lost," Penn explained.

While Penn is glad her son is safe, she wants to know why he was let off at the wrong stop but has been stonewalled by school officials.

"I don't have answers. I still don't know what the reason was. I don't have any statements from them, it's frustrating," she said.

The school district has not commented on the incident.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.