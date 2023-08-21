Kylie Jenner Shows Off Controversial Bratz Dolls: 'I'm Obsessed'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 21, 2023
Kylie Jenner has shared a sneak peek at her full-size Bratz dolls. On Monday, August 21st, The Kardashian star took to Instagram to share a video showing off the dolls that are inspired by her. "The girls are hereeee 🖤 to growing up with @bratz dolls to having my very own! thank you bratz team!! ahhhh i’m obsessed," she gushed in the caption for the video, which featured Beyoncé's Renaissance song "PURE/HONEY." Kylie went on to remind fans that the dolls are now available for pre-order at bratz.com.
The "BRATZ X KYLIE JENNER FASHION DOLL," which comes in two Day and Night versions, marks the company's first-ever celebrity collaboration. The Night doll also comes with a figurine of "her beloved Italian greyhound Norman." Check out Kylie's post here!
New look at the Bratz x Kylie Jenner collection:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 21, 2023
• Day & Night Look Kylie retail for $29.99 each and will release on October 1, 2023
• 2 feet tall Met Gala Kylie retails for $99.99 and will release on January 1, 2024 pic.twitter.com/Qli7SA3kgb
Despite the general excitement, Kylie's new Bratz dolls did cause a bit of backlash in the comments section. "Your [sic] not that dark so your brats shouldn’t be that dark…" one fan wrote on the post. However, not everyone agreed with the take. "People are saying it’s dark 🤣🤣 why can’t she have a natural tan, she ain’t a ghost yall 🤣🤣 yall actin like this girl gotta be a vampire. natural melanin is okay! we all change color in the sun," one fan said in defense of Kylie and her Bratz dolls.
"I thought this was for @alexademie for a second," another quipped, referring to the Euphoria star that Kylie often gets compared to. The Bratz x Kylie Jenner Fashion Dolls will be available in stores starting October 1st.