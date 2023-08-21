Kylie Jenner Shows Off Controversial Bratz Dolls: 'I'm Obsessed'

Kylie Jenner has shared a sneak peek at her full-size Bratz dolls. On Monday, August 21st, The Kardashian star took to Instagram to share a video showing off the dolls that are inspired by her. "The girls are hereeee 🖤 to growing up with @bratz dolls to having my very own! thank you bratz team!! ahhhh i’m obsessed," she gushed in the caption for the video, which featured Beyoncé's Renaissance song "PURE/HONEY." Kylie went on to remind fans that the dolls are now available for pre-order at bratz.com.

The "BRATZ X KYLIE JENNER FASHION DOLL," which comes in two Day and Night versions, marks the company's first-ever celebrity collaboration. The Night doll also comes with a figurine of "her beloved Italian greyhound Norman." Check out Kylie's post here!