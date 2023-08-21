Leeks was arrested and charged with Von's death on November 6, 2020. Von was fatally shot following an physical altercation that occurred outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in downtown Atlanta. A fight broke out in the parking of the venue at about 3 a.m. between the group of men Von was with an another group, which consisted of Timm and Quando Rondo. The scuffle turned deadly when shots were fired from both sides of the melee. Six men were shot, but three of them were killed including Von.



Timm remained in Fulton County Jail until he posted his $100,000 bond in March 2021. In the days since the news about his case, Timm responded by dropping a fresh video for his new song. In "Left A Stain," Timm appears to speak about beating his charges stemming from the shooting.



“I told ’em about my good news, I’m about to beat this case,” Timm raps.