Lul Timm's Felony Murder Charges In King Von Shooting Case Were Dropped
By Tony M. Centeno
August 21, 2023
Lul Timm, the man who was arrested for his alleged role in the murder of King Von, is no longer facing charges.
According to several reports published on Sunday, August 20, the felony murder charge against Timm, who was born Timothy Leeks, was recently dropped by prosecutors. According to YouTuber Mickey Truth, the District Attorney's of Fulton County chose not to prosecute Timm. As this time, there's no confirmation on why they decided not to move forward with the charge. The rapper's attorney confirmed the status of the case in a statement.
"The case against Mr. Leeks was dismissed prior to ever being indicted," the statement said.
Leeks was arrested and charged with Von's death on November 6, 2020. Von was fatally shot following an physical altercation that occurred outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in downtown Atlanta. A fight broke out in the parking of the venue at about 3 a.m. between the group of men Von was with an another group, which consisted of Timm and Quando Rondo. The scuffle turned deadly when shots were fired from both sides of the melee. Six men were shot, but three of them were killed including Von.
Timm remained in Fulton County Jail until he posted his $100,000 bond in March 2021. In the days since the news about his case, Timm responded by dropping a fresh video for his new song. In "Left A Stain," Timm appears to speak about beating his charges stemming from the shooting.
“I told ’em about my good news, I’m about to beat this case,” Timm raps.
Meanwhile, Von's family also reacted to the news. His family members hopped on social media to air out their issues with Timm's charges being dropped. Von's ex-girlfriend Asian Doll also shared her thoughts about why Timm was cleared of wrongdoing in the murder case.
“Because the police said Tim ain’t kill him the police did,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.
King Von’s family members had a few things to say after Lul Tim’s charges allegedly dropped in connection with King Von’s murder. pic.twitter.com/Qyl41RJTvq— ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) August 20, 2023