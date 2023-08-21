Quavo Shares Emotional Footage Of TakeOff's Memorial In 'Hold Me' Video

The video continues to follow Quavo as he ventures off to Paris. With Take's brother Lingo by his side, Quavo Huncho visits the Eifel Tower and hosts a pop-up in the city all while keeping his nephew's memory alive.



Behind-the-scenes footage of the memorial was posted to social media a few months ago. It's where Quavo and Offset were spotted together for the first time since TakeOff's death. Although numerous photos surfaced from their reunion at the memorial, Offset does not appear in the video. The memorial was also right before the Migos rappers reunited on-stage at the BET Awards 2023.



Quavo's visuals for "Hold Me" come after he released his long-awaited Rocket Power album featuring songs like "Greatness" and "Mama Told Me." The album also contains collaborations with Future, Young Thug, Hxncho and BabyDrill. The late TakeOff also appears posthumously on a few songs like "Patty Cake" and "Back Where It Begins."



Watch the official video for "Hold Me" below.