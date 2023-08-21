Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Secretly Welcome Their Second Child

By Tony M. Centeno

August 21, 2023

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky
Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's second child has arrived.

According to a report TMZ published on Monday, August 21, the couple secretly welcomed their new baby into the world earlier this month. There aren't a lot of details available about the child, but the outlet reports that Riri gave birth on August 3. The outlet also says it's a boy and his name begins with an "R." This means baby RZA is officially a big brother. There's no word on the child's condition, but we're assuming the baby was delivered safely.

Rihanna and Rocky had been in Barbados a few weeks before their new baby was born. The Grammy award-winning artist recently posted a photo of their time in her home country. The image shows the A$AP Mob boss tossing their first child RZA into the air while they were swimming in the ocean.

"my Bajan boyz," Riri wrote in her caption.

The "Lift Me Up" singer confirmed her second pregnancy during her long-awaited Super Bowl Halftime performance back in February. Since then, her baby bump has prominently been on display during every major moment in her career from her touching performance at the 2023 Oscars to her stunning appearance at the Met Gala. The last time fans saw Rihanna's baby bump was when she appeared in billboards for Pharrell Williams' debut collection as Louis Vuitton's Men's Creative Director.

Congratulations to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.