Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Secretly Welcome Their Second Child
By Tony M. Centeno
August 21, 2023
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's second child has arrived.
According to a report TMZ published on Monday, August 21, the couple secretly welcomed their new baby into the world earlier this month. There aren't a lot of details available about the child, but the outlet reports that Riri gave birth on August 3. The outlet also says it's a boy and his name begins with an "R." This means baby RZA is officially a big brother. There's no word on the child's condition, but we're assuming the baby was delivered safely.
Rihanna and Rocky had been in Barbados a few weeks before their new baby was born. The Grammy award-winning artist recently posted a photo of their time in her home country. The image shows the A$AP Mob boss tossing their first child RZA into the air while they were swimming in the ocean.
"my Bajan boyz," Riri wrote in her caption.
The "Lift Me Up" singer confirmed her second pregnancy during her long-awaited Super Bowl Halftime performance back in February. Since then, her baby bump has prominently been on display during every major moment in her career from her touching performance at the 2023 Oscars to her stunning appearance at the Met Gala. The last time fans saw Rihanna's baby bump was when she appeared in billboards for Pharrell Williams' debut collection as Louis Vuitton's Men's Creative Director.
Congratulations to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky!