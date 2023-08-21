Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Secretly Welcome Their Second Child

Rihanna and Rocky had been in Barbados a few weeks before their new baby was born. The Grammy award-winning artist recently posted a photo of their time in her home country. The image shows the A$AP Mob boss tossing their first child RZA into the air while they were swimming in the ocean.



"my Bajan boyz," Riri wrote in her caption.



The "Lift Me Up" singer confirmed her second pregnancy during her long-awaited Super Bowl Halftime performance back in February. Since then, her baby bump has prominently been on display during every major moment in her career from her touching performance at the 2023 Oscars to her stunning appearance at the Met Gala. The last time fans saw Rihanna's baby bump was when she appeared in billboards for Pharrell Williams' debut collection as Louis Vuitton's Men's Creative Director.



Congratulations to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky!