Screen Time Linked To Developmental Delays In Toddlers

By Bill Galluccio

August 21, 2023

cute girl using digital tablet
Photo: Daniela Jovanovska-Hristovska / E+ / Getty Images

A new study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics found a link between screen time and developmental delays in toddlers. A team of researchers from Japan found that infants who spend between one and four hours using tablets or cell phones were three times more likely to have delays in developing fine motor skills, problem-solving, and social skills when they are two.

Babies who spent more than four hours a day looking at screens were nearly five times as likely to experience delays in communication skills and twice as likely to have underdeveloped social skills by the time they were two years old.

By the time the children reach the age of four, those with extended periods of using screens were still showing signs of underdeveloped communication and problem skills.

"Kids learn how to talk if they're encouraged to talk, and very often, if they're just watching a screen, they're not having an opportunity to practice talking," Dr. John Hutton, associate professor of general and community pediatrics at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, who wasn't involved in the study, told CNN. "They may hear a lot of words, but they're not practicing saying a lot of words or having a lot of that back-and-forth interaction."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.