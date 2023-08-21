"Long Nights" is another record I want to touch on too because you definitely went in on that one. There's a line in there where you say "When my broski got shot, was the worst night/It was ironic, 'cause I met Drake that same night." Talk about that line. Why did you want include it in there?



I felt like, as I was writing, the beat sounded like a storytelling type of beat. I was already going towards that direction. And then, yo, it came up as the next bar and the next rhyme I was like, ah, like I was thinking and it just all went together. And I'm like, yeah, that's some real s**t because it happened. I went to L.A. and then I had the best night of my life, one of the best nights. I met f**king The Boy [Drake] which is my f**king guy. Shout out The Boy. That was a super important night of my life too, you know? 'Cause that's the first time we ever met. So that was important to me. But then also that same night, back home in Toronto, my brother got shot. So then I woke up to this news 'cause of the three hours difference and I was so drunk that night also. I fell asleep early and I was hungover and I woke up to this news. So it was kind of highs and lows, two different energies combining together, you know? So yeah, it was crazy.





My condolences to you man. Was that your blood brother or your friend?



Thank you brother. No, it was actually my blood brother. I actually have his name tatted twice. I have like "HB" and then I have "Long Live HB." His actual name was Yohan, called him "Yoyo." Yeah that was a crazy, crazy time. And Drake posted it too. He probably never even knew that happened that same night too,



Oh, wow. So you don't think Drake knew about the shooting?



No, because I never posted anything about it like that same night, you know, because he ended up dying seven days later. So he wouldn't have known. I never told him or anything, you know? Yeah. I didn't post nothing that same night or next morning. So he probably just heard in the song and probably was like, "Oh wait." I put it in such a sick way too. I was like, f**k!





Yeah, I was about to say you definitely delivered it in a way that even hit me. I was like, whoa. So I can only imagine how he felt. Where were you in your career at that time?



At that point I had hype Canada-based. This was realistically first time going into Hollywood life, entering the states, entering the Hollywood life. This was my first time seeing so much celebrities in the one place. This was my first time being in L.A. and being in the L.A. Streets going on Fairfax and just seeing Fabulous right beside of me. I'm like, wow, this is super motivation. Like this is the s**t I want. This is the life I want, you know? And that's why I love L.A. so much right now because that's the place that motivated me. Now I'm on Fairfax and people are doing that to me.





Around what year was that?



2019, I believe. Probably a year off or something, but I'm pretty sure it's that year.

