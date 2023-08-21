Taylor Swift Left A Note For David Harbour's Stepdaughter At The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's first US leg of the Eras Tour may be over, but fans are still reflecting on the experience and sharing stories. For example, Stranger Things star David Harbour recently revealed that Swift made his stepdaughter feel extra special while attending one of her shows in Minneapolis.

During an appearance on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Harbour shared that Swift wrote a personalized note and it left his stepdaughter "speechless." He shared, “It was extraordinary because I did say as we went in, ‘If there is an opportunity to say hello,’ I was like, ‘Please.’ And they said, ‘She’s leaving on a plane right after the concert, and I was like, ‘Oh then [never mind]."

After Harbour and his stepdaughter "sat there for about 30 minutes of the opener and then a woman came out with a letter. It was addressed to me and my stepdaughter, and it was handwritten on a particular type of stationery. I’ve never seen my step-daughter speechless.” The actor also shared a bit of what Swift wrote in the letter. "[Taylor] did say in the letter at one point, ‘I’ll give you a wave from the stage.’ And at one point, during the beginning of one of her numbers she did turn to our little booth and [waved].”

Harbour went on to praise Taylor, who will be returning to the US for my shows in 2024, "She is a force of nature. I didn’t really have any idea, it’s not really my [era of music]. My thing was Madonna, I saw Madonna concerts, I saw Guns N’ Roses concerts. Seeing her perform for three-and-a-half hours, that’s like 45 songs. She barely leaves the stage, I don’t know when she pees. It’s ridiculous, she’s a force of nature.”