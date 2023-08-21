The Best Date Night Restaurant In California

By Logan DeLoye

August 21, 2023

Wine glasses and appetisers on the table
Photo: Moment RF

Love is in the air!

If you're in the process of planning your next date night, look no further than the best date night restaurant in the entire state. While many restaurants are known for their romantic atmosphere and amazing food and drink list to pair, there is one known for being the best around. Something about this restaurant is so special that couples across the state continue to return. Despite popular belief, you do not need a romantic date to plan a fun night out at this one-of-a-kind establishment! Nothing says you cannot enjoy a beautiful meal surrounded by an even more beautiful atmosphere with a friend, or even yourself! Regardless of what kind of date you're planning for date night, this is certainly the place to be.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best date night restaurant in California is Foreign Cinema located in San Francisco.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best date night restaurant in the entire state:

"Hark back to the days when a date meant dinner and a movie at this gorgeous boho-chic spot. At Foreign Cinema, Mediterranean cuisine is given a Californian twist with seasonal, regionally sourced ingredients. Go full 'ooh la la' with Champagne and oysters on the heated, twinkly patio, where classic and cult movies play on a big screen – a romantic touch that diners love."

For a continued list of the best date night restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.

