Love is in the air!

If you're in the process of planning your next date night, look no further than the best date night restaurant in the entire state. While many restaurants are known for their romantic atmosphere and amazing food and drink list to pair, there is one known for being the best around. Something about this restaurant is so special that couples across the state continue to return. Despite popular belief, you do not need a romantic date to plan a fun night out at this one-of-a-kind establishment! Nothing says you cannot enjoy a beautiful meal surrounded by an even more beautiful atmosphere with a friend, or even yourself! Regardless of what kind of date you're planning for date night, this is certainly the place to be.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best date night restaurant in Nebraska is Dolce located in Omaha.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best date night restaurant in the entire state:

"With a wonderfully cozy, tucked-away feel and a menu that wows customers, Dolce knows it’s the perfect date night spot. Favorite dishes include risotto, lamb rack, and bread pudding – some say it's hard not to lick the plate clean. (Perhaps not on a first date.)"

For a continued list of the best date night restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.