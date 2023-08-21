These 12 Roads Will Be Closed In Michigan This Week

If you live in Michigan, you might be aware of the abundance of ongoing construction projects that continue to improve the efficiency of our roadways.

12 Michigan roads will be shut down this week in lieu of 115 newly announced construction projects taking place throughout the state. According to MLive, "I-94 in Wayne and Macomb counties, U.S. 127 in Jackson County, U.S. 131 in Kent County, and U.S. 2 in Delta County" (to name a few of the many "major" construction projects taking place throughout the state) will be closed from August 21st to August 26th to allow workers proper time and space to successfully complete the projects. Roads requiring more work will be closed through September 23rd.

620 projects are currently on Michigan's Department of Transportation construction schedule through August. MLive mentioned that drivers are encouraged to watch for signage signaling these road closures, and to slow down near designated construction areas. Other road closures this week include: "M-96 in Calhoun County, I-94 in Macomb County, I-94 in Wayne County, I-75 in Oakland and Genesee counties, Michigan Avenue in Hillsdale County, Michigan Avenue in Wayne County, Woodward Avenue in Oakland and Wayne counties, I-275 in Wayne County," and last but certainly not least, I-96 in Wayne County.

More information regard the reason behind the projects, and specific information pertaining to each closure can be found at mlive.com.