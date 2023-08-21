Back in 2020, SOAD released new music for the first time in 15 years with 2020's "Protect the Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz," but have been quiet ever since. Last October, Tankian teased that the band "will be making an announcement about something" in 2023, but time's running out for that to happen. Aside from the singles, SOAD has been on hiatus since 2006, and earlier this year John Dolmayan expressed his dissatisfaction with Tankian, lamenting that the band "should have moved on" without him instead of taking a break nearly 20 years ago.

“Serj hasn’t really wanted to be in the band for a long time. And quite frankly, we probably should have parted ways around 2006," the drummer admitted at the time. "We tried to get together multiple times to make an album, but there were certain rules set in place that made it difficult to do so and maintain the integrity of what System of a Down stood for.”