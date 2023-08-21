Trump Legal Team Reaches $200,000 Bond Agreement In Georgia Criminal Case

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have reached a bond agreement with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Trump's bond has been set at $200,000, and he will have to abide by several other conditions upon his release.

"The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice," Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee wrote in the order. "The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media."

Trump is expected to turn himself in this week. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis set a Friday (August 25) deadline for Trump and the other 18 defendants to voluntarily turn themselves in.

Several other defendants have also reached bond agreements with the district attorney's office.