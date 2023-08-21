WATCH: Cars 'Spin Out At High Speeds' On California Freeway Amid Heavy Rain

Tropical Storm Hilary continues to wreak havoc on Southern California, and freeway travelers are certainly among those experiencing lasting effects from the storm. According to KTLA, drivers have been caught "spinning out of control" along Freeway 5 in Castaic, causing near-miss crashes with other vehicles as slick roadway conditions proceed.

Video footage captured by a traffic camera positioned above the freeway shows a driver in a white SUV lose control of their steering. The car quickly slides across the road, spinning around and narrowly missing a smaller black vehicle. Viewers can see other cars on the side of the road as drivers continue to skid around amid wet conditions. Record-breaking rainfall brought on by Tropical Storm Hilary has greatly impacted Californians located in both urban and suburban areas.