Woman Shocked After Finding Man Living In Crawlspace Under Her Home

A California woman was shocked after finding a man living in the crawlspace underneath her home. Ashly Guardino shared the story on TikTok, saying that she heard a strange noise and went outside to investigate.

Once outside, she heard some rustling in the grass and noticed a man's arm sticking out from the crawlspace.

"We heard this noise, and so I came outside. I thought somebody was on the roof," Guardino said. "I'm looking around, standing at the front door, and I'm peeking out. I see the grass moving."

"A f****** arm comes out of the hole and is [was] feeling around," Guardino explained. "A dirty ass arm [is] feeling around this hole outside."

"You know how creepy it is to see a f****** arm come out of this feeling around the side of the house. Imagine being half awake and seeing it," Guardino added.

Guardino called the police, who coaxed the man out of the crawlspace and placed him under arrest.

The man was not identified, and it is unknown what charges he is facing.

Guardino said that she believes the man had been living under the home for several months.

"The reason I think it was three months is because this access [point] had a screen on it, and the screen had been knocked off two to three times per week, and I put it back on because I didn't want the cats to get in there," Guardino said,