1 Student Killed, Over 20 Injured After School Bus Crashes In Ohio

At least one student was killed and several others injured when a school bus traveling in Clark County overturned on Tuesday (August 22).

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Tyler Ross, one student has sadly passed away and over 20 other students were taken to local hospitals when their Northwestern Local Schools bus overturned around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday as it traveled westbound on Ohio 41, per WHIO. There were 52 children on board at the time of the incident. According to a post on the school district's Facebook page, the crash occurred on one of its elementary routes. Tuesday also marked the first day of school.

A 2010 Honda Odyssey traveling eastbound reportedly veered into the bus's lane, which the bus driver attempted to evade. Despite the bus moving out of the way toward the shoulder, the two vehicles made contact and the bus traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. The other vehicle also drove off the right side where it came to a rest.

Thirteen students were taken to area hospitals by medics while 10 were taken through personal means. Of those injured, 22 reportedly sustained non-life threatening injuries while one student was seriously injured. The drivers of both vehicles were also transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Sgt. Ross said that one student was thrown from the bus during the crash and died from their injuries at the scene.

As of noon Tuesday, the crash remains under investigation.