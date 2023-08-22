14-Year-Old Reels In Wallet With $2,000 In Cash While Fishing

A 14-year-old from Minnesota reeled in the catch of a lifetime while fishing at the Lake of the Woods resort in Oregon. Connor Halsa's prize catch wasn't a giant fish. Instead, it was a wallet stuffed with $2,000 in cash.

"My cousin Brandon, he opened the wallet up, and he … said some words that you probably shouldn't say, and then he said there was some money in it, and he showed everyone, and then we took the money out and placed it all on the dashboard to let it dry off," Connor told WDAY.

Connor didn't keep the cash to himself, though. There was a business card in the wallet, and his family called the number. They found out the wallet belonged to Jim Denney, a farmer from Iowa.

Denney said he lost his wallet last year while fishing at the lake. He didn't realize his wallet was missing until he went to pay the resort.

"They had to kind of float me the money for the whole deal," Denney told the news station. "Was the suckiest feeling I ever been. I didn't have a penny on me."

Denney traveled from Iowa to meet Connor and his family in Minnesota to reclaim his money. Denney said he tried to offer the teen some of the cash, but he refused. Instead, Denney gave the teen a personalized cooler and treated his family to dinner.

"I would take Connor for a grandson any day, and I would fight for him any day," Denney said.