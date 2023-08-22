50 Cent Puts Nick Cannon On Blast For Having 12 Kids

“But I’m not going to have kids like that," he continued. "I don’t want the responsibility of that many women that you got to deal with emotionally, especially after they don’t feel like your friend anymore. That's too much. I don’t know what the f**k is wrong with Nick Cannon.”



Fif pointed out that his criticism of Nick Cannon slipped out like "the old 50 Cent." However, he did explain that he "owed" Nick that comment because the "Wild'N Out" host had said something about him in the past. He didn't explain what was said. However, it could've been Cannon's recent comments about 50 Cent's alleged weight-gain.



During an episode of The Daily Cannon podcast back in June, Nick Cannon discussed Vivica A. Fox's reported desire to reignite her fling with 50 when he called him "fat."



“You can fantasize about Fif from 15 years ago,” he said. “That’s a different Fif than this fat n***a that’s walking around now.”



Watch Nick Cannon's comments below.

