50 Cent Puts Nick Cannon On Blast For Having 12 Kids
By Tony M. Centeno
August 22, 2023
50 Cent is apparently not a fan of Nick Cannon's decision to father 12 children with several women.
In an interview Forbes' Brian J. Roberts published on Friday, August 18, the New York rapper admitted that he had second thoughts after he bought a large mansion for himself. He explained that he took up the same amount of space that he would've in a smaller home. During that conversation, he made a joke that Cannon and his 12 kids would utilize the space better than he would.
“If I had Nick Cannon’s 12 kids or s**t like that, you could put them all in a bedroom. Everybody’s here,” 50 joked.
“But I’m not going to have kids like that," he continued. "I don’t want the responsibility of that many women that you got to deal with emotionally, especially after they don’t feel like your friend anymore. That's too much. I don’t know what the f**k is wrong with Nick Cannon.”
Fif pointed out that his criticism of Nick Cannon slipped out like "the old 50 Cent." However, he did explain that he "owed" Nick that comment because the "Wild'N Out" host had said something about him in the past. He didn't explain what was said. However, it could've been Cannon's recent comments about 50 Cent's alleged weight-gain.
During an episode of The Daily Cannon podcast back in June, Nick Cannon discussed Vivica A. Fox's reported desire to reignite her fling with 50 when he called him "fat."
“You can fantasize about Fif from 15 years ago,” he said. “That’s a different Fif than this fat n***a that’s walking around now.”
Watch Nick Cannon's comments below.