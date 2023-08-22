8 Republican Presidential Candidates Participating In First Debate Revealed

Eight Republican presidential candidates have qualified for the party's first primary debate scheduled to be held at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Wednesday (August 23) night, the Republican National Committee announced late Monday (August 21) night in a statement obtained by the New York Post.

The debate field will include the following candidates:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

Sen. Tim Scott

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum

Former President Donald Trump already announced his intention to skip the debate, citing his projected massive lead for the nomination in several national and state polls leading up to the event.

Republican nominee candidates who didn't qualify for Wednesday's debate include Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, conservative pundit Larry Elder and businessman Perry Johnson.

“The RNC is excited to showcase our diverse candidate field and the conservative vision to beat Joe Biden on the debate stage Wednesday night,” said party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “I’d like to thank the RNC’s debate committee Chairman Dave Bossie and Co-Chair Anne Hathaway and our debate partners, FOX News, Young America’s Foundation, and Rumble for their work to kick off the primary process that will put our Party and eventual nominee in the best position to take back the White House next fall.”

Candidates were required to certify that they had support from 40,000 unique donors, including at least 200 in 20 or more states or territories, as well as 1% support in three qualifying national polls or two national polls and one conducted in two of four early voting states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina), to qualify for the first GOP presidential nominee debate on Wednesday. The debate candidates were also required to sign a pledge prohibiting them from participating in any unsanctioned debate and show their support of the eventual Republican presidential nominee.