Burger Joint Named Washington's Best Local Restaurant Chain

Every city and town has that one restaurant that keeps people coming back thanks to its amazing menu and inherent charm. Sometimes these eateries are so good and successful, they end up expanding outside their usual stomping grounds and into other states.

That's why LoveFood is putting the spotlight on every state's best local restaurant chain. The website states, "From tiny taquerias and cafés with spots dotted around one city to Vietnamese restaurants that have sprawled across a state and, in some cases, opened branches elsewhere in the US, here are the local chains worthy of a visit."

According to writers, Burgerville is Washington's top local restaurant chain! Here's why it was chosen:

"Burgerville is more than a fast food joint – it’s an institution. This Pacific Northwest chain, founded in Vancouver, Washington, and with several locations in the state and across lines in Oregon, is the type of place you linger with friends over sustainably sourced burgers with seasonal toppings. And maybe a generous portion of waffle fries and a face-hurtingly thick milkshake, too."