Child Arrested For Armed Carjacking Attempt In Broad Daylight

Authorities in Washington, D.C., arrested a 12-year-old boy accused of trying to carjack a woman on Sunday (August 20) afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that the boy, who was not identified due to his age, approached the woman as she was getting out of her vehicle and demanded her car keys. The woman refused to hand over her keys, even though the boy appeared to have a gun in his waistband. The boy then fled on foot, and the woman called the police.

"I was just shaken up by it," the victim told WTTG. "I didn't really know how to feel. I was frozen."

Officers tracked down the 12-year-old boy, and he was taken into custody. He was charged with armed carjacking and carrying a pistol without a license.

"[Youth violence] is horrible," the woman said. "It's gotten so bad, and the age limit is just going younger and younger."