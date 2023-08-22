Diddy Announces Plans For New Solo Album In Star-Studded Preview
By Tony M. Centeno
August 22, 2023
Diddy is finally ready to share his first solo album in 17 years.
On Tuesday, August 22, the founder of Love Records debuted the official trailer for his upcoming studio LP The Love Album: Off The Grid. In the cinematic trailer, we can see Diddy reflect on his life and career as he goes "off the grid" to complete his next body of work. We can see Diddy put the album together inside Love Studios alongside some of his famous friends like Justin Bieber, Swae Lee, Jozzy, Mary J. Blige, Babyface and more.
"I'm coming with something where you can listen to your heart," Diddy says in the trailer. "Listen to the way you feel."
Diddy's other friends like Yung Miami, Busta Rhymes, DJ Khaled and more also make cameos in the trailer. It comes a few months after Diddy dropped his new single "Act Bad" featuring City Girls & Fabolous and teamed up with Giggs for "Mandem." Diddy first announced his plans to release a new R&B album last year when he debuted his latest imprint Love Records.
“Music has always been my first love, Love Records is the next chapter is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life," Diddy said in a statement. "For the label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”
The music mogul's last official project was Money Making Mitch mixtape, which he dropped in 2015. Prior to that, he joined forces with Dawn Richards and Kalenna Harper a.k.a "Dirty Money" for their collaborative album Last Train To Paris in 2010. His last solo album was Press Play in 2006.
Diddy has spent the past year dropping off fresh hits. Following the launch of Love Records, Diddy came through with songs like "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller and "Sex In The Porsche" with PARTYNEXTDOOR. He also hopped on the remix to Metro Boomin's "Creepin'" with Mario Winans, The Weeknd and 21 Savage.
Look out for Diddy's new album out on September 15.