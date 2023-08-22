Diddy Announces Plans For New Solo Album In Star-Studded Preview

Diddy's other friends like Yung Miami, Busta Rhymes, DJ Khaled and more also make cameos in the trailer. It comes a few months after Diddy dropped his new single "Act Bad" featuring City Girls & Fabolous and teamed up with Giggs for "Mandem." Diddy first announced his plans to release a new R&B album last year when he debuted his latest imprint Love Records.



“Music has always been my first love, Love Records is the next chapter is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life," Diddy said in a statement. "For the label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”