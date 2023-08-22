Disturbing Study Shows Just How Often Planes Nearly Hit Each Other

A disturbing number of commercial planes have nearly hit each other recently with at least 46 close calls were reported in the past month, according to a study conducted by the New York Times published on Monday (August 21).

The incidents were highlighted in preliminary Federal Aviation Administration safety reports, however, not disclosed publicly, according to the report. The New York Times acknowledged that there haven't been any major commercial U.S. plane crashes during the past decade, but incidents in which planes nearly hit each other has occurred, on average, multiple times per week with about 300 incidents reported during a 12-month span, according to internal FAA records, federal safety reports and interviews with current and former pilots, air traffic controllers and federal officials included in the study.

In February, a FedEx cargo plane nearly crashed into a Southwest Airlines plane while attempting to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, the FAA confirmed in a statement obtained by the Austin American-Statesman.